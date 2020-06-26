Two Lincoln residents certified as spiritual directors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Denise Mainquist and Shirley Moore, both residents of Lincoln, have been certified by Seeking the Spirit Within: The Nebraska Synod Institute for Spiritual Direction Formation.

Mainquist and Moore began the program in 2018 as part of a cohort and completed all necessary requirements June 8. Now certified, Mainquist and Moore are each able to serve as spiritual directors for congregations and individuals.

The Nebraska Synod's spiritual direction program, Seeking the Spirit Within, certified 13 new spiritual directors this year. Spiritual direction is an ancient form of strengthening and encouraging one another in our personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

Spiritual direction seeks to attend to God’s activity in the lives of both director and directee, while recognizing and honoring the spiritual beliefs and practices or other faiths. Seeking the Spirit Within is a Christian-based approach to spiritual direction.

For more information, visit seekingthespiritwithin.org. Denise Mainquist can be reached at deemain12564@yahoo.com, and Shirley Moore can be reached cmoore2140@aol.com.

