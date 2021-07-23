Two Lincoln-area Girl Scouts earn highest honor

Nineteen Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska members -- including two from the Lincoln area -- earned the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, the prestigious Gold Award. Gold Award Girl Scouts are high school activists who change the world through extraordinary leadership and passion by tackling local, national or global issues.
This year’s Spirit of Nebraska Gold Award Girl Scouts made meaningful, lasting change in childhood literacy, declining bee populations, suicide awareness, vaping risks and more.
“We are so proud to have 19 Girl Scouts earn their Gold Awards this year,” said Fran Marshall, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. “Even during a pandemic, Gold Award Girl Scouts step up, select an issue that is important to them, and work diligently to overcome obstacles and accomplish a sustainable and impactful project in their communities.”
The local 2021 Gold Award Girl Scouts are Elise Benson of Lincoln and Crystal Craft of Roca. Below are descriptions of the projects that earned them their awards.
* Upon discovering that many Lancaster Rehabilitation Center residents had few visitors, Benson created the Generations Connect program that encourages high school volunteers to visit and participate in fun activities with residents. She recruited 13 high school friends who were paired with residents. Visits boosted residents’ morale and improved the volunteers’ communication skills. During COVID-19, the volunteers wrote letters to their residents and held regular video call sessions.
* Craft’s small church of 70 members had an urgent need to attract younger members. To mentor and inspire younger children, Craft began teaching Wednesday night church classes with her advisor. She also raised $6,000 to fund repairs. Freshly painted walls, updated playground equipment and trimmed trees brought new life to the church and instilled pride among the congregation. She also made a stained-glass art piece honoring the church’s 150th anniversary.
Using strategic thinking, collaboration, problem solving and time management, Gold Award Girl Scouts address pressing issues and become the future leaders the world needs.
In Nebraska, 195 girls earned their Bronze Award, the highest award for Girl Scouts in fourth and fifth grade. An additional 89 girls earned their Silver Award, the highest Girl Scout award for sixth- through eighth-graders.