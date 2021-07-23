Two Lincoln-area Girl Scouts earn highest honor

Nineteen Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska members -- including two from the Lincoln area -- earned the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, the prestigious Gold Award. Gold Award Girl Scouts are high school activists who change the world through extraordinary leadership and passion by tackling local, national or global issues.

This year’s Spirit of Nebraska Gold Award Girl Scouts made meaningful, lasting change in childhood literacy, declining bee populations, suicide awareness, vaping risks and more.

“We are so proud to have 19 Girl Scouts earn their Gold Awards this year,” said Fran Marshall, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. “Even during a pandemic, Gold Award Girl Scouts step up, select an issue that is important to them, and work diligently to overcome obstacles and accomplish a sustainable and impactful project in their communities.”

The local 2021 Gold Award Girl Scouts are Elise Benson of Lincoln and Crystal Craft of Roca. Below are descriptions of the projects that earned them their awards.