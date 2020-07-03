Turner elected League of Women Voters national president
Turner elected League of Women Voters national president

Dr. Deborah Turner -- a member of the League of Women Voters of Nebraska, which is headquartered in Lincoln -- was elected president of the League of Women Voters of the United States in June at its virtual national convention.

Turner has lived in Omaha since 2016, when she became associate medical director of Planned Parenthood of North Central States.

For more details about Turner and her leadership within the League, go to lwv.org/about-us/staff-leadership/deborah-turner.

