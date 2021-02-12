 Skip to main content
Trumpet Ensemble virtual concert coming Feb. 21
The Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble will perform in concert, livestreamed from the Ensemble's Facebook page, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.

Hear classics by Telemann, Stravinsky, Britten, Mendelssohn and new works by Erik Morales and Amy Dunker. The Ensemble consists of Debbie Bouffard, Louie Eckhardt, Dean Haist, L.J. McCormick and Barb Schmit.

See this performance at Facebook.com/NebraskaTrumpetEnsemble. The concert is free; donations accepted on the Facebook page or at artsincorporated.org/nte/donate.asp.

