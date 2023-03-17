The Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble will present its fourth concert of the 2022-2023 season at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Vine Congregational Church, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.
The ensemble includes Debbie Bouffard, Dr. Louie Eckhardt, Dean Haist, L.J. McCormick and Barb Schmit. The program will feature trumpet quartets and quintets, including the "Tartini Concerto in D" featuring Haist, Joan Tower's "Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman," "Billy Boy," "Leroy Anderson's "Bugler's Holiday" and more.
For more information, contact the Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble at 402-477-7899 or nte@artsincorporated.org.