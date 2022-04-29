Did you get the appraisal? What are the comps? Do you know the days on market? Does it have a two-stall garage? Is there a gourmet kitchen? Is the island quartz or granite? Is there tile in the mud room?

How much value is in your home? In today’s real estate market, dollars are everything. I geek out on the numbers and analysis as much as anyone. All of these are important, but it is also important to take a moment to realize the true value of your home. Take time to reflect and write a top 10 list of the things you value most in your home:

1. Family movie nights sprawled on the couch.

2. Conversations with my daughters at the kitchen island.

3. Fresh smells of rain and unpredictable sounds on a stormy spring day on the patio.

4. Homemade art creations littered across the kitchen table.

5. Lounging in bed with my wife on peaceful Saturday mornings.

6. Waking up to our dressed for the occasion house on Christmas morning.

7. The sweet sounds of the piano my daughters radiate throughout our home.

8. The dinner table every night together as a family.

9. A dark medium roast cup of coffee on the patio on a crisp/colorful fall football Saturday.

10. Reminiscing about crazy dreams from the night at the breakfast table.

In an age where we want it all and there is so much available, take a moment and think. Set aside the text alerts, put away the comps and all of the numbers, and focus on what matters most. The human elements are the ones that will move you most. A home provides us so much, and it’s important we see its true value.

If your top 10 isn’t being met and you decide to sell or buy, I’m your guy. Give me a call at 303-877-2531.

Steve Fisser – Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0