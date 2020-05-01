True Dance & Co. cracks top 12 at national competition

After the final top 12 were announced, the judges deliberated live, considering which ones would make it into the top three. "Solitude" was again mentioned as one of the contenders.

"Making it into the top 12 in the nation was truly such an honor for our dancers, studio and staff," said Shari True, director of True Dance & Co. "We all work so hard on our numbers, from music choice, choreography, polishing and training excellent dancers who can handle the choreography. We were so excited, cheering in our living rooms as the number was announced as one of the top 12 group numbers in the nation!"

"Solitude" also won the Lyrical division in the national 12 & Under division.

Choreographer McKaylee True, 20, teaches and choreographs for True Dance & Co. In the fall/spring, she attends the University of Arizona, a top 10 dance collegiate program in the country. She auditioned with over 450 dancers seeking a spot in the program, and was one of 25 girls and 10 boys to be accepted. Now a sophomore in the U of A dance program, McKaylee has been cast in many concerts, receiving solo moments in those shows.

McKaylee has performed in 44 shows of "Cinderella," singing and dancing in Los Angeles under the direction of Bonnie Lythego; danced for Jessica Star's "Muse Dance" in Los Angeles; produced a show for REEBOK in Boston; danced on Disney's WII game "Let's Dance"; and won the Lifetime TV series Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition, Season 2, produced by FOX TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0