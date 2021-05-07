Trees planted at Wyuka on Arbor Day

Members of the Wyuka Historical Foundation and community supporters planted trees at Wyuka Cemetery on April 30 to celebrate Arbor Day.
Now a Nebraska state holiday, Arbor Day was first created in 1872 by Nebraska City newspaper editor and former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture J. Sterling Morton.
Dr. Richard K. Sutton, professor emeritus of Landscape Architecture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, organized the efforts for the tree-planting event, which will become an annual celebration at Wyuka to recognize the importance of trees for their beauty and sustainability of our environment.