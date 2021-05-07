 Skip to main content
Trees planted at Wyuka on Arbor Day
Trees planted at Wyuka on Arbor Day

Arbor Day tree planting at Wyuka

(From left) Diane Bartels, Stephanie Fisher, Lisa Sutton, Tim Keelan, Becky Hanna, Keith Carl, Mary Spencer, Lorre Spencer and Richard Sutton pause from planting trees at Wyuka Cemetery on Arbor Day, April 30.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY JON BARNETT

Members of the Wyuka Historical Foundation and community supporters planted trees at Wyuka Cemetery on April 30 to celebrate Arbor Day.

Now a Nebraska state holiday, Arbor Day was first created in 1872 by Nebraska City newspaper editor and former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture J. Sterling Morton.

Dr. Richard K. Sutton, professor emeritus of Landscape Architecture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, organized the efforts for the tree-planting event, which will become an annual celebration at Wyuka to recognize the importance of trees for their beauty and sustainability of our environment.

