Tree and lights recycling programs offered thru mid-January

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) on Thursday announced the availability of several programs for Christmas tree and light recycling through mid-January.

The City will provide Christmas tree drop-off sites Dec. 25 through Jan. 16 at these locations:

Ballard Park,

3901 N. 66th St.;

Holmes Lake Park,

70th and Normal Boulevard, parking lot west of north softball field;

Oak Lake Park,

three blocks south of Cornhusker Highway on First Street;

Tierra Park,

29th Street and Tierra Drive;

Seng Park at University Place,

50th and Garland streets; and

Woods Park,

31st and J streets, southeast corner of the parking lot.

All decorations, tinsel, lights, skirts, disposal bags and stands must be removed from trees. This is the 36th year for the City’s tree recycling service. The effort is a collaboration between the LTU Solid Waste Management Division and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Boy Scout Troop 8 will provide tree pickup service Dec. 26 and 31, and Jan. 1, 2, 7, 8 and 14. To schedule a pickup, visit scoutingfortrees.org or call 402-965-1458. Trees should be placed on the front lawn by 9 a.m. The service is free, but donations are appreciated.

The 10th annual Recycle Holiday Lights Drive runs now through Jan. 10. A portion of funds raised from the copper extracted from the lights benefits Eastridge Elementary PTO, Lincoln Firefighters Operation Warm and the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program Booster Club. Drop-off locations include:

Eastridge Elementary School parking lot, 6245 L St. –

Southwest side of the building near the playground;

Lincoln Children’s Zoo overflow parking lot, 2847 A St. –

Across A Street south of the zoo; and

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Stations (except Station 8) –

For locations, visit lincoln.ne.gov/city/departments/fire/stations.

No boxes, brown paper sacks, plastic bags, ornaments, artificial trees or household trash are permitted. Lights attached to garland and wreaths are only accepted in the Eastridge Elementary School parking lot and should be placed in boxes next to the collection bin. Visit scrapcentralrecycling.com/light-drive for more information.

Residents also can contact their refuse haulers regarding tree disposal. The Solid Waste Management Division reminds residents that holiday lights must not be placed in curbside recycling bins or deposited at community recycling sites.

For more information on the City recycling program, visit recycle.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Recycling Hotline at 402-441-8215.