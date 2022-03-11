You have heard that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. If there is one thing the years have taught me, it’s that everybody is different. We treasure, and spend our treasure, on different things.

I’ve been in a lot of houses this week. From the cutest, tiniest bungalow to the middle-aged spacious, to brand spanking new – expansive and expensive.

All beautiful, the finishes have been as varied as the houses. One holds the most beautiful and priciest quartz I have ever seen, another laminate counters. One has white trim and cabinets, another traditional oak. One homeowner installed top of the line appliances, others mid-market and still others the most basic.

And I’ll bet that you, like me, might assume incorrectly, which homeowner selected which finishes. That itty-bitty bungalow has the prettiest counters and claw-foot tub I have seen. The one pushing a million has the laminate counters, and the brand spanking new home has various looks and prices.

When building or remodeling, bear in mind that your selections are first and foremost for your own enjoyment. When the day comes to sell, likely you will recoup some dollars from your finishes, but don’t let that be the biggest driver of your selections.

Certainly, a range of prices and styles make the most sense for each price point that will increase the odds of recouping at least part of your investment. Consult the blogs and your favorite Realtor or builder if you would like some counsel on this.

My personal favorite has long been white cabinetry and trim. When I see a great home built in the era of “everything oak,” I assume that many buyers would freshen that home up with some elbow grease and white paint. But not my most recent “everything oak” home buyer.

Everybody is different and treasures different things, and to my surprise this youngish buyer preferred the older oak. Turns out, she was raised in a home like this, and 1990s oak is what says “home” to her. I should have known. I know her heart and childhood home well. She and her siblings are our own great treasure.

