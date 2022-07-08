Treadmills donated to Lincoln Fire and Rescue

The national Orangetheory Fitness organization completed computer updates that made the current treadmills out-of-date for the fitness center, but the machines are only four years old.

"We are keeping our equipment for Orangetheory Fitness up-to-date, and this is an opportunity to pass along some great used equipment to LFR and give back to the community," said Jeff Lorenz, owner of Orangetheory Fitness at Wilderness Hills. "Physical fitness is important for not only strength and agility, but also so important for mental well-being."