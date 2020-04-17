Trapped on a deserted island

Do you remember that game where you’re asked what five things you want to have if you get stuck on a deserted island? Riffing on that idea, I posted a question to Facebook.
After living through quarantine and coronavirus, what is one thing your next house will have?
The responses were amazing and sometimes funny: bidet, moat, more people, high-speed internet for those in the country, dedicated office space, more refrigerators and dishwashers. My Facebook question is very similar to what I always ask my clients.
What are your needs and wants in your next house? This question is as important as making sure you have the right financing. Knowing your needs and wants is essential to making a smart choice that will serve your household well.
When I walk through houses with my buyers, we talk about their needs and wants and the difference between the two. Needs are things you have to have — bedroom and bathroom count, location, stairs or no stairs. Wants are more about things that can be adapted and changed — how you use rooms, the condition of the home, rooms that are already designated for special use. Wants are often confused with needs, but really, they are the icing on the cake.
Some buyers can immediately tell me what their most basic needs are. And that’s how we set up a search for homes. The biggest challenge for buyers is picking the most important wants after finding houses that meet their basic needs.
That’s one of the many values I add. I help buyers negotiate their wants. I use my design degree and construction experience to cast a vision for how a home can be adapted to fit their wants, not just their needs. Our minds often get stuck on designated items a home doesn’t have rather than what it could be. Just because a house has four bedrooms and no designated office space doesn’t mean you have to use them all as bedrooms.
Generally, moats and bidets are wants for my clients, but if that’s what you’re looking for, give me a call. I’ll help you find the property that can fit your wants.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!