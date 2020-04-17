Trapped on a deserted island

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Do you remember that game where you’re asked what five things you want to have if you get stuck on a deserted island? Riffing on that idea, I posted a question to Facebook.

After living through quarantine and coronavirus, what is one thing your next house will have?

The responses were amazing and sometimes funny: bidet, moat, more people, high-speed internet for those in the country, dedicated office space, more refrigerators and dishwashers. My Facebook question is very similar to what I always ask my clients.

What are your needs and wants in your next house? This question is as important as making sure you have the right financing. Knowing your needs and wants is essential to making a smart choice that will serve your household well.

When I walk through houses with my buyers, we talk about their needs and wants and the difference between the two. Needs are things you have to have — bedroom and bathroom count, location, stairs or no stairs. Wants are more about things that can be adapted and changed — how you use rooms, the condition of the home, rooms that are already designated for special use. Wants are often confused with needs, but really, they are the icing on the cake.