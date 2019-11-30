Transportation symposium Dec. 7

ProRail Nebraska and Citizens For Improved Transit (CFIT) will host a transit symposium Saturday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m. at St. mark's on the Campus, 1309 R St.

Topics will include:

• The manufacture of rail passenger cars in Lincoln, presented by Brian Saucerman, Kawasaki Rail Car Manufacturing.

• A review of studies about Lincoln-to-Omaha commuter bus service and bus service to Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney, presented by Kari Ruse, Nebraska Department of Transportation.

• An update on the Omaha bus rapid transit line (OBRT) and a transit authority for Omaha and the surrounding area, presented by Jason Rose of Omaha Metro.

• A recent meeting of the Rail Passenger Association, presented by Jim Hanna.

• Information about StarTran ridership, battery electric buses and future projects for Lincoln, presented by Mike Davis, transit manager, StarTran.

After the meeting at about noon, rides on the StarTran replica trolley bus in the downtown area will be available at no cost.

Admission is free to the public. Direct questions to Richard L. Schmeling, 402-853-9537, or Bob Kuzelka, 402-475-0221.

Reach the editor at 402-473-2644 or mschwaninger@journalstar.com.

