Toy donations due Friday to People's City Mission

People’s City Mission will host its annual Santa’s Workshop Christmas Toy Giveaway for families in need at two separate events. The Mission anticipates helping over 300 at the Shelter, and over 5,000 at the Help Center.

All of the toys are donated by individuals, businesses and organizations from around the Lincoln area, and free gift wrapping will be provided. Anyone who would like to donate a new toy or gift for either of these events can bring it by Friday, Dec. 9, to the Shelter at 110 Q St. or the Help Center at 6800 P St. The Mission is also accepting donations of wrapping paper, tape, boxes, gift bags and bows.

At the Shelter: This year, kids who are staying at the Mission will once again have a fun Christmas surprise. Dec. 12 and 13 will be a time when guests of the mission can shop for free for Christmas presents for their families.

At the Help Center: Dec. 15 will be when families in need in the general public can shop for free for Christmas gifts for their kids. If you or someone you know is struggling this season, contact the Help Center at 402-475-6888 for more information.