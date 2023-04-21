Abendmusik will present a “Toward the Unknown Region” concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets.

Named for Ralph Vaughan Williams’ expressive masterwork, the concert culminates a season of music filled with hope for the future. Abendmusik welcomes the largest gathering of musicians to its stage in years as 150 singers, accompanied by a 38-piece orchestra, will join in a performance of deserving but rarely heard pieces. The fact that the pieces have never been performed together in one concert makes the event a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Joining the Abendmusik Chorus will be the Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir, the St. Paul United Methodist Church Chancel Choir (Paul Robinson, director) and the Abendmusik Symphony Orchestra, all conducted by Tom Trenney. The collaboration will perform poignant works from Adolphus Hailstork, Lili Boulanger, Tom Trenney, Ralph Vaughan Williams and the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir.

For this concert, Abendmusik will partner with the Mourning Hope Grief Center.

“Since 1994, Mourning Hope has been unconditionally committed to creating opportunities for resiliency and growth, building environments that promote healing, and acknowledging that there is hope to be found for the courageous families who allow others to walk alongside them during grief,” said Carly Woythaler-Runestad, executive director. “Mourning Hope is incredibly grateful to Abendmusik for this concert and for helping ensure that in the Lincoln community, no one has to grieve alone.”

The in-person concert and its livestream are both free to attend. A link to the livestream can be found at abendmusik.org. Offered in loving memory of Phyllis Jeanne Finkner by Matthew and Ann Finkner, the concert is co-sponsored by the Levick Legacy Society. A freewill offering will benefit Mourning Hope.