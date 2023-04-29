The Remodelers Council of Lincoln will host the 2023 Tour of Remodeled Homes from noon-5 p.m. today and Sunday, April 29-30.

For over 30 years, the public has toured everything from basic updates to huge transformations of some of Lincoln's finest homes. This year’s tour will include eight homes featuring kitchens, primary suite additions and whole home remodels.

Admission is $5, which admits adults to all homes. Children 12 years and under are admitted free. You may purchase tickets at any tour home. For a complete list of entries or to view the online guidebook, visit www.hbal.org/events/tour-of-remodeled-homes/.

Homes on the tour and their remodelers are:

1) 5450 Rockford Dr., Lincoln Cabinet;

2) 5459 Rockford Dr., Lincoln Cabinet;

3) 2450 Sewell St., CS Kitchen & Bath Studio;

4) 2925 O'Reilly Dr., Willet Construction Inc., Remodeling Specialists;

5) 2410 Winchester South, GoodeGuy Construction;

6) 5217 S. 62nd St., Lincoln Cabinet;

7) 2600 Wimbledon Court, Buss Design and Renovation;

8) 6540 Everett St., Fulton Construction & Remodeling.

The Remodelers Council of Lincoln was started in 1986 and today includes approximately 85 members. The Remodelers Council provides a range of activities for its members to promote their business and network with others in the residential construction industry.