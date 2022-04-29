Tour de Lincoln bike tours start Thursday

The Great Plains Trails Network (GPTN) urges everyone to join in celebrating May as National Bike Month with the annual Tour de Lincoln bicycle rides.

As it has done for the past 16 years, GPTN is once again sponsoring the Thursday evening bike rides that take participants to different quadrants of Lincoln. All rides start and end at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 228 N. 21st St. (21st and Q streets), at Union Plaza Park.

Bike rides are scheduled each Thursday in May at 6 p.m.:

May 5 – Northwest Tour de Lincoln – 12 miles

May 12 – Northeast Tour de Lincoln – 16 miles

May 19 – Southwest Tour de Lincoln – 14 miles

May 26 – Southeast Tour de Lincoln – 15 miles

GPTN's board of directors will lead each ride, provide mechanical support and make sure no riders are left behind. Refreshments will be available before the start. The rides vary from 12 to 16 miles each and are designed to acquaint bicyclists with different trails, conditions and features. People of all ages and families are invited to participate.

No fees are required, but participants are required to wear helmets for this and all GPTN-sponsored cycling events. There will also be drawings for refreshments from The Hub Café (next to the Jayne Snyder Trails Center).

Many cyclists have never ventured out on trails that are not near their residence, so they welcome the opportunity to see where a new trail leads.

“We feature different trails whenever possible during Tour de Lincoln rides,” said event chairperson Mary Torell. “The most important thing is to expose bike riders to all quadrants of the city and allow them to discover Lincoln’s great trails system. Our network of 134 miles of trails continues to grow, and these rides give people an opportunity to see portions of the city and trails other than where they may live. We encourage people to get out and explore the trails and have fun.”

For more details on the rides, route maps and safety guidelines, visit GPTN.org. Weather cancellations will be announced on the website and Facebook.

