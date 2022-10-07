Toastmasters helps Boshart overcome health challenges

No one could blame Jolene Boshart if she took a glass-half-empty outlook on life.

The 69-year-old Lincoln woman has been visually impaired since birth. Three years ago, an intracerebral brain hemorrhage created additional challenges and impacted her life greatly.

A discovery she made 31 years ago still helps her make it through the day.

In 1991, she was volunteering as a worship leader at church when fellow parishioners Bill and Betsy Palmer introduced her to a self-improvement program that would ultimately change her life: Toastmasters.

Boshart became more than a welcome addition to the Lincoln Sunrise Toastmasters Club, one of roughly a dozen Toastmasters clubs in Lincoln. Motivated to excel, she eventually achieved the Distinguished Toastmaster award, the highest honor bestowed by Toastmasters International.

Her growth in public speaking spawned a desire to help others. In 2002, she began a one-year term as Nebraska Toastmasters district governor. A self-designated “control freak,” Boshart says the experience taught her the art of delegating.

Two decades later, she looks back at her state leadership experience and says: “You can’t be a control freak when you’re governing the state. Learning to delegate was one of the huge benefits for me.”

She looks back now at her 30-plus years of public speaking and says: “I got into Toastmasters to see what’s in it for me. Eventually, I reached a point where I decided it’s time to pay it forward. I’ve stayed in it to see what I can do for other members.”

A reason to rise

We all need a reason to roll out of bed in the morning … especially on Mondays. Toastmasters is Jolene Boshart’s source of motivation.

By 6:30 a.m. every Monday, Boshart grabs her coffee and is ready to interact with the club’s dozen members.

The club has been Zooming since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. The small club has had a number of breakfast meeting locations during the past 30 years, including K’s Restaurant, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, Perkins Restaurant, the Egg & I downtown, Lincoln Community Foundation, The Foundry (formerly The Hub), and Gianna’s Java & Gelato.

The club continues to search for a restaurant with a meeting space and a central location. But club members agree that Zooming has its advantages, such as sleeping in later, not having to brave weather elements than can be less than ideal, and still catching a 6:30 a.m. meeting.

Great way to start the day

Jeff Hines, a pharmacist since 1982 who now works remotely and operates Jeff’s Better Medicine, says his Toastmasters’ experience allows him to work more efficiently and think faster on his feet. A former chairman of “Live Well. Go Fish,” the 12-year Toastmaster says his morning club’s goal is to build membership back to 20 members.

The Sunrise club had 23 when Boshart joined in 1991.

Hines, 64, sees the club’s starting time as more of a perk than a deterrent. “You start by 6:30, and you’re done by 7:30,” says Hines. “It works well with my schedule. We need to connect with other people who’d like to meet prior to starting their work day.”

Boshart, currently the club’s president, says members of her club come from all walks of life. “For example, we’ve got an attorney, two business owners, a retired teacher, an account executive, an administrative services person, and a consultant for a nonprofit.”

Hines, currently the club’s vice president of education, calls Boshart “an inspirational leader and an incredible resource. She kind of leads the flock.”

Beyond an affinity for public speaking, the one common denominator shared by club members is that they like each other. “From baby showers to housewarmings, we enjoy socializing,” says Boshart.

Club members also tend to support each other’s business endeavors. Hines called upon a fellow member to design business cards. Boshart had her house sided by a member, her piano tuned by another, and had a wheelchair lift installed by Tom Duey, a 32-year club member, owner of Duey Enterprises, and one of the club’s most avid promoters.

Peaks and valleys

The morning club, chartered in 1958, had as many as 25 members in the early 1990’s; membership bottomed out at eight a half-dozen years ago (the minimum number in order for a Toastmasters club to stay afloat).

“There’s a core of us that just won’t let it go,” says Boshart.

For membership details, contact Boshart at 402-483-5088 or email jboshart777@allophone.com