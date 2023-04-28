Dave Titterington, founder of Wild Bird Habitat (WBH) in 1993, will speak at the Garden Club of Lincoln’s meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Robin Mickle Middle School, 2500 N. 67th St.

All Garden Club meetings are free and open to the public.

Titterington is committed to providing products, service and information to create a rewarding and educational backyard birds feeding experience. WBH’s primary interest is the conservation of birds and bird habitats both now and for future generations.

Titterington has received several awards including Outstanding Wildlife Conservation Award, the Edna M. Shields Award “Sharing Nature With Children” and the Lyman Award from National Audubon’s Wachiska Chapter of Nebraska.

Other upcoming events

Garden Club Plant Sale, May 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Southern Heights Food Forest, 5750 S. 40th St. (40th and Old Cheney Road). Members will offer numerous plants and other gardening items to choose from.

Garden Club Tours, June 10, 9 a.m.-noon. Locations to be announced.