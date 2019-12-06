‘Tis the season

This year’s holiday season seems a bit more dull than previous ones – there is much going on in the world and the feeling of good cheer, mutual support and camaraderie seems a smidge distant.
As I walk the streets of my smallish community, I still find smiles and hear “Merry Christmas!” and “Happy Holidays!” so I’m hoping it is the result of a shorter than usual Christmas season and the fact that a lot of folks are doing more online shopping. I miss strolling streets and malls to see wide-eyed, wondrous smiles from smallish citizens as well as the benevolent grins from their parents and caretakers. Children, thankfully, have a fabulous way of reminding adults of the wondrous atmosphere and magic of a holiday season.
And, so, this year, I want …
A heaping, humongo, generous portion of civility and courtesy in politics. I don’t know what happened, but it happened and it needs to go away.
Oodles more smiles for everyone – in the streets, in offices, at homes. My goal this holiday season is to smile at others and give a friendly, sincere, “Hello!” and “Happy Holidays!” to people I meet on the streets. Let’s all do that for a while and see what happens, shall we??
And speaking of smiles, I’d like oodles more smiles from children. They’re the only folks I know who smile deeply, heartily, from within and who don’t worry if they have a bit of peanut butter sandwich between their teeth.
Many, many more rainy afternoons. Rain is one of my most favorite gifts from nature, and I really miss the thoughtful, peaceful moods that appear when it falls. Naps during those times would be an extra bonus.
A national meaningful, action-oriented dialogue on a place to live for everyone. I’m not asking for anything ritzy-ditzy, but a place that is well-built, safe and affordable for a whole bunch of people who are finding it impossible to find an affordable home for them and those in their families. My astonishment at house prices is matched only by my breath taken away by apartment rentals. Everyone needs to feel safe and secure and happy in their own abode. Small houses would be a fabulous idea.
Library cards for everyone that they will use frequently and with gusto. Libraries are some of my very favorite, extra-special places, and their offerings of fabulous books, videos and – in my library – cake pans of all shapes, sizes and designs, is positively magical.
This coming year, I ask that you work hard to help keep me facts-based, not fear-based. There will be a lot going on, and I’d like to keep myself as sane as possible.
That one special present for everyone – no matter what it is. For a lot of us, it’s chocolate covered cherries. For others, it’s a chicken for dinner. For some, it’s a blank book in which they can write their dreams. I’d appreciate some extra help in encouraging us all to really listen for what special something will really touch that really special someone.
This year, in the midst of fractured politics and divided groups and barbed discussions, please be gentle with many of us who are a bit bewildered. Help us to find that fabulously warm spot in which we appreciate one another in a multitude of ways, and realize that we can enjoy this season without pointed words, unnecessary insults, and with an abundance of compassion and a whole bunch of love.
A whole big bunch.
Bonnie Allmon Coffey absolutely adores the holiday season that’s celebrated in a huge variety of ways. She especially loves the looks on the faces of children who are so fabulously awestruck by what they see. However you say it - “Merry Christmas,” “Happy Holiday,” “Feliz Navidad,” “Happy Hanukkah,” or “Assalamualaikum,” Bonnie’s just happy that you’re feeling as joyful as she is this time of year.
