‘Tis the season

Many, many more rainy afternoons. Rain is one of my most favorite gifts from nature, and I really miss the thoughtful, peaceful moods that appear when it falls. Naps during those times would be an extra bonus.

A national meaningful, action-oriented dialogue on a place to live for everyone. I’m not asking for anything ritzy-ditzy, but a place that is well-built, safe and affordable for a whole bunch of people who are finding it impossible to find an affordable home for them and those in their families. My astonishment at house prices is matched only by my breath taken away by apartment rentals. Everyone needs to feel safe and secure and happy in their own abode. Small houses would be a fabulous idea.

Library cards for everyone that they will use frequently and with gusto. Libraries are some of my very favorite, extra-special places, and their offerings of fabulous books, videos and – in my library – cake pans of all shapes, sizes and designs, is positively magical.

This coming year, I ask that you work hard to help keep me facts-based, not fear-based. There will be a lot going on, and I’d like to keep myself as sane as possible.