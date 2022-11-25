Tips for happier, healthier and less stressful holidays

How was Thanksgiving? Were you able to get together safely and peaceably with family and friends?

Between the flu, COVID-19, RSV, unvaccinated family members and midterm elections, getting together over the holidays can be tricky. Add to that the “winter blues” and the more serious seasonal affective disorder that afflict many this time of year, and holidays and the winter months can be tough to navigate.

With more holidays coming up and a full winter ahead of us, some tips from experts might help.

Healthy holiday gatherings – We want to travel to see our families. We want to enjoy a holiday meal with extended family. We want to go to holiday parties. Public health expert Dr. Katelyn Jetelina (master’s in public health and doctorate in epidemiology and biostatistics), whose newsletter “Your Local Epidemiologist” has reached over 160 million people in 132 countries, has some sage advice to make holiday gatherings safer and less stressful:

Three weeks before the event, ensure everyone is up to date on their flu shot and the new bivalent COVID booster (especially the older adults).

One week prior to the event, wear an N95 mask everywhere in public. This will help ensure no one brings to or misses dinner due to COVID, flu or RSV.

Make sure there is good ventilation where you are gathering.

Use COVID at-home antigen tests two days before seeing grandparents and the morning of. If you have symptoms and test negative, it’s a good idea to retest in 24-48 hours.

If you’re sick, don’t attend the holiday gathering. As Jetelina emphasizes, the number one priority should be to protect the vulnerable – children, elderly and immunocompromised family members.

Politics and family dinners don’t mix – Bringing together family members with different political views can make holiday gatherings painful. A few tips from conflict experts can help avoid heated holiday squabbles:

If you’re hosting, create a list of planned talking points, like discussing favorite holiday memories, favorite recipes and planned or recent travel.

Get active. Indoors, play charades, card games or dance to a variety of tunes. Outdoors, bundle up and walk off some of the holiday calories.

If some are determined to talk politics, set aside a separate space, away from general festivities.

Combating the winter blues – According to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, the winter blues are very common, with many of us experiencing a mood shift during the colder, darker days of winter. Some find themselves feeling more lethargic and down overall. However, the winter blues typically do not affect the ability to enjoy life. When the winter blues start permeating all aspects of life – from work to personal relationships – it may be seasonal affective disorder (SAD). With SAD, the lack of sunlight causes the brain to work overtime producing melatonin, the hormone that regulates the body’s internal clock and sleep patterns, and a hormone that has been linked to depression.

Staying healthy over the holidays – Holiday traveling, being without family or mediating family differences at holiday time can be stressful, so take care of your physical and mental health. To combat stress, the winter blues and SAD, experts say the following can help provide relief:

For your body, mind and spirit, get outside and take a walk every day.

According to experts, sunlight elevates your mood, as does physical exercise, so taking a walk outdoors gets you both. Exercise also improves mood and fights depression, as well as strengthens your muscles and immune system. Dress for the weather by wearing layers.

Limit your screen time,

especially late at night. Studies have shown that looking at screens for several hours per day can worsen a person’s mood and disturb sleep. Getting plenty of rest also helps to combat depression.

While it’s easy to drown your sorrows in comfort food at holiday time,

a diet which has plenty of fruits and vegetables and limits highly processed foods

has been shown to fight depression – not to mention fighting the muffin-top. You can find lots of great healthy holiday recipes on the LNKTV Health YouTube channel.

And last but not least, be kind. According to numerous studies, being kind and receiving kindness can help relieve stress, is good for your physical and mental health, and may lengthen your life. In these divisive times, a little kindness goes a long way. Happier holidays to all from Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln and LNKTV Health.