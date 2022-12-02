Tips for a safe and happy holiday season for cats

The holiday season is here, and that means decorations, food and festivities. All of this can be exciting and maybe a bit tempting for your cat. Here are some tips to ensure a safe and happy holiday season for the feline members of your household.

Decorating for the holidays can be a challenge when you have pets in your home. If you are putting up a tree, make sure that it is securely anchored to avoid the possibility of your cat knocking it down.

It’s also important to be mindful of ornament placement. Cats that do not climb your tree may still be tempted to pull off ornaments. Try keeping ornaments made of cloth, wood, straw and other more natural materials toward the base of the tree. Heirlooms and breakables will be safer near the top. Using cloth loops in place of wire ornament hangers will also be safer for your cat should it decide to remove an ornament or two for inspection.

Keep light cords safely concealed in a cord protector to eliminate the risk of your cat chewing on a plugged-in string of lights. It is best to steer clear of hanging tinsel on your tree. Just one strand of tinsel can be fatal to your cat if it is ingested.

If you are putting up a live tree, keep your cat away from the tree’s water source. Bacteria, molds and fertilizers can infiltrate the water and make your cat sick after ingesting only a small amount. There also are some holiday plants that make the hazardous list for cats. Poinsettias have gotten a reputation for being highly toxic, but it would take a large amount to cause poisoning. Lilies, daffodils, holly, mistletoe and amaryllis are the most likely to cause harm to your pets if ingested.

The holidays are also a time of plentiful food. It is always best not to let your cat eat human food, but sometimes cats can get into things that weren’t intended for them. Be cautious not to let them ingest any alcohol or caffeine, as these can cause liver damage and heart palpitations. Chocolate is commonly known to be bad for pets, but so are grapes, raisins, onions, garlic and artificial sweeteners.

The curiosity of cats is part of why we love them, but it is also why it is so important to take precautions. Give your cats lots of playtime during the holidays to keep them from turning their attention to all of your pretty decor.

