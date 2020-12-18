Tinsel time

With December here among us, there are an abundant number of families who – after these fairly dismal, long, tiresome, tedious months – are more than happy to haul out the holiday decorations and make sure that the halls are more than appropriately decked. Children are busily creating personal pieces of art to don the fireplace with holiday pictures, and adults are happily digging out the boxes of decorations to transform our worlds into something far more pleasant than what we’ve been dealing with for the past way-too-many months.
One of the more serious discussions to be had is that concerning the topic of tinsel. Over my increasing years, I’ve discovered that this is a serious danger zone in most relationships, no matter how long they’ve endured. The issue of tinsel during the holidays is fraught with a large array of perspectives, and some of them aren’t very pretty.
Tinsel has a dire potential for causing a bona fide fracas. Longtime friend Dawn recently shared the story of how her sister’s mom meticulously and intentionally decorated her tree with ONLY blue and green lights, and even more meticulously, she neatly, specifically placed each strand of tinsel individually. One. At. A. Time.
This, in and of itself, would not be an issue today. But those of us who are holding a few years on our beings recognize that the tinsel of today is definitely not the tinsel of yesterday. We Old-Tinsel Folks sadly recall how the shiny strands of yesteryear were crafted from an entirely different material than they are today. The tinsel of our youth was composed of fatter and rather more delicate shiny stuff that was far more fragile than today’s stock. This hybrid precursor required that each and every strand be gently placed on each location on each branch; there was no other way to get this stuff on the tree without placing it, meticulously, one at a time.
It was a slower time back in the day – an opportunity to play Perry Como’s “White Christmas” or Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas”; pick your holiday hearing pleasure. This expanded timeline of tinsel placement meant more time to enjoy and celebrate the occasion.
Then, someone somewhere invented the tinsel of today – a much more different type of shiny stuff that changed our whole way of decorating Christmas trees. This contemporary tinsel is far more sturdy than the old-timey tinsel. It is of hardier elements, which means that it can actually just be woefully, casually thrown in the direction of the tree being decorated and – if one does it correctly – actually watch it waft down and fall onto the tree.
The days of carefully and intentionally placing the older tinsel breeds – one at a time – were quickly replaced by virtual free-for-all, dance-around-the-tree pitching matches to getting it on the branches. Less time, less intention and a smidge more mess as wayward strands would fall to the ground. It's a different time for a different tinsel requiring a totally different decorating strategy.
And so, along with bubble lights and aluminum trees, shared old ornaments and, perhaps, an heirloom star, let’s all resolve to make this a good, solid, more care-free, satisfying holiday – with immense, humongous hopes that the coming 2021 is a much, much better year. We’ve definitely earned a better-tinsel year.
Bonnie Allmon Coffey has a fervent, passionate, burning desire for a brand new, spanky-clean 2021 with abundant health for everyone. She wants to see smiles from every face (hopefully, without masks sometime soon!!) that she meets and a new, strengthened resolve of being civil and good and kind to one other. Bonnie believes in “better” for all of us.
©2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!