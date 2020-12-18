Tinsel time

With December here among us, there are an abundant number of families who – after these fairly dismal, long, tiresome, tedious months – are more than happy to haul out the holiday decorations and make sure that the halls are more than appropriately decked. Children are busily creating personal pieces of art to don the fireplace with holiday pictures, and adults are happily digging out the boxes of decorations to transform our worlds into something far more pleasant than what we’ve been dealing with for the past way-too-many months.

One of the more serious discussions to be had is that concerning the topic of tinsel. Over my increasing years, I’ve discovered that this is a serious danger zone in most relationships, no matter how long they’ve endured. The issue of tinsel during the holidays is fraught with a large array of perspectives, and some of them aren’t very pretty.

Tinsel has a dire potential for causing a bona fide fracas. Longtime friend Dawn recently shared the story of how her sister’s mom meticulously and intentionally decorated her tree with ONLY blue and green lights, and even more meticulously, she neatly, specifically placed each strand of tinsel individually. One. At. A. Time.