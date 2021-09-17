 Skip to main content
Tidball Barger Band to perform Wednesday at LCF Garden
The Tidball Barger Band

The Tidball Barger Band will perform at noon Wednesday at the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Tidball Barger Band will perform at noon Wednesday, Sept. 22, as the next act in the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series on the LCF Garden stage, 1415 N St.

Members of the Tidball Barger Band -- Tim Tidball, Randy Barger, Terry O'Keefe and Jim Pipher -- are experienced players who have performed with many well-known groups around Lincoln including Toasted Ponies, Cold Spring, Paddywhack and the Lightning Bugs. The group, which presents a lively variety of Americana music, has performed locally at Crescent Moon Coffee, the Zoo Bar, Cottonwood Club and Tic-Tac Bar.

The LCF Garden Performance Series features a different band at noon every Wednesday through Sept. 29. For the full schedule of performers, see the Foundation Garden Performance Series Facebook page.

