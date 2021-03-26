 Skip to main content
Tidball & Barger Band concert set for Thursday
The Tidball & Barger Band

The Tidball & Barger Band will perform Thursday, April 1.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Tidball & Barger Band concert will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person audience.

Tidball & Barger Band members are experienced players who have performed with many well-known groups around Lincoln, including Toasted Ponies, Cold Spring, Paddywhack and the Lightning Bugs. The group, which presents a lively variety of Americana music, has performed locally at Crescent Moon Coffee, Zoo Bar, Cottonwood Club and Tic-Tac Bar.

The band features Tim Tidball, Randy Barger, Terry O'Keefe and Jim Pipher.

The concert will be livestreamed through the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series Facebook page. Livestreaming events allows music to stay alive in Lincoln while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

For more information, call 402-477-8008 or email tnms@artsincorporated.org.

