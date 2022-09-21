Thrive Wellness Center at The Landing fits niche for 55 and older crowd

Seeking a gym that is geared for those 55 and older, from its facilities to its wellness approach?

Look to The Landing’s Thrive Wellness Center at 3500 Faulkner Drive. Once again open to outside members, the facility features three appealing workout areas and four certified exercise science professionals.

Thrive’s wellness coordinators help members set goals, identify obstacles and give them strategies to move beyond those obstacles, said wellness manager Tim Soenksen. One-on-one personal training sessions are designed to orient members to workout equipment and pursue functional fitness goals, like improving cardio health, strength, balance, or flexibility. “We’re a young team and enthusiastic about what we’re doing,” said Soenksen.

Planning a trip and want to make sure you are in good shape? Thrive’s staff can help with that too. They will oversee an exercise regimen to boost stamina and strength in preparation for whatever that trip might demand.

Thrive’s palatable monthly memberships provide access to not only the three specialized workout areas but also leisure games like pool and ping pong. Residents and outside members also can partake in scheduled group aquatic or land workouts or more individualized fitness activities.

The aquatic center features a 65-by-30-foot warm pool heated to 89 degrees with wide, gradual stairs for entry, as well as a hot tub. There is also a designated lap lane weekdays from 12-1 p.m. The warm water is ideal for anyone with joint issues or stiffness. “It allows you to do things that you can’t do on land,” Soenksen said.

An aerobic room hosts a wide variety of classes, like gentle yoga, Jazzercise, Tai Chi, circuit training, and both mat and chair Pilates, taught by a certified Pilates instructor. All water and land classes are 30 minutes.

In the exercise room, members have their pick of NuSteps, ellipticals, treadmills, a recumbent bike and Keiser equipment that allows users to adjust resistance with the push of a button. The newest addition to Thrive’s workout area is an electronic balance platform called the Hur Balance Machine. With the platform’s programs, staff can conduct three fall assessments and measure members’ dynamic balance, Soenksen said. There are 17 different games, all of which require shifting your center of mass, while either standing in place or tapping your feet to the front, back, left and right in response to cues on a video screen.

To get started users scan their own personal card. The card stores their history, allowing them to monitor progress over time.

Practice on the balance platform can improve reaction time and balance and build neurological connections, Soenksen said.

“We’ve had residents tell us they can tell they’re getting steadier on their feet,” Soenksen said.

Thrive is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for outside members. Monthly memberships are available with no contract and no initiation fee. “We’re really just trying to make it as accessible to everyone as we can,” Soenksen said.

For more information about a membership, call 402-328-2222.