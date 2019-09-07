Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League groups were challenged with three different formats for the three flights of U-Pik teams that played on all three nines on one of the league's favorite stops -- Tiburon Golf Course at Omaha.
The 178 golfers were divided into 15 four-man teams in all three flights, while prizes were awarded for the first four places. Flight A utilized a Best Ball format with 60% of players' handicaps on Hammerhead and Mako; Flight B was a Shamble, also using 60% of the handicaps on Mako and Great White; and Flight C was a Scramble on Great White and Hammerhead. Six pin prizes were also awarded by the generous club representatives on the Mako, Hammerhead and Great White nines.
Pin prize winners on Mako were Dewey Zerr, closest tee shot on No. 8, and Dennis Lewis, closest second shot on No. 3. Winners on Hammerhead were Robert Hailey, longest putt on No. 3, and Steve Ferris, closest third shot to the pin on No. 9. Winners on Great White were Allan Gabel, longest fairway drive on No. 1, and Harold Griffin, longest putt on No. 8.
Winners:
Flight A-First place, score 127-Gary Wells, Bob Hagedorn, Mike Dosskey and Gary Unrein; second place, score 129-Mike Hopkins, Marty Watson, Louie Kipper and Bob Brockley Jr.; third place, score 130-Kevin Barker, Don Sackett, Paul Young and Gary Westerhoff; fourth place, score 131-Mike Steele, Gary Thompson, Phil Harr and Don Loecker.
Flight B-First place, score 111-Jon Debus, Neil Steiner, Ron Riley and Rod Johnson; second place, score 113-Mike Abbott, Larry Roach, Randy Abbott and Mark Walters; third place, score 114-Dave Bartholomai, Al Hulbert, Jim Haug and Clark Wells; fourth place, score 114-Monte Fredrickson, Nick McElvain, Rich Robinson and Mike Furrow.
Flight C-First place, score 66-Dave Williams, Stan Kuta, Paul Svoboda and Dave Pauling; second place, score 67-Bill Smith, Roger Coleman, Garry Morgan and Bob Monson; third place, score 67-Tom VanDevelder, Larry Peach and Bob Hoelscher; fourth place, score 67-Doc Ellis, Wes Galligan, Kent Davenport and Don Corbin.
The next Fun Day was Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Wilderness Ridge in a Shamble format.