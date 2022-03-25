“Though they be little, they be fierce …”

Shakespeare obviously knew what he was speaking about! The little human in our family is passionate, even fierce, about becoming a grown-up and possibly changing the world. She, as well as her generation, are being taught life priorities every day. Adults have already learned the values of joy, peace and self-control, but sometimes are needing remedial classes. Perhaps the world would find peace if we were children again.

Little humans pretty much have life wrapped up … their joy and love of all things great and small amazes even the hardest heart. Little ones are prone to ask multiple questions and wait patiently for answers they know are factual. Life is not so simple as a grown-up. We are exposed to a variety of social media, press and political opinions … most of which sound true but require fact-checking. Children are happy with answers, but grown-ups strive and stress to collect facts and consequently form opinions.

Happiness comes naturally to children. Smiles and laughter are the PB&J of youth. Basics of childhood state that no one should feel pain without receiving compassion, be without a peanut butter sandwich when hungry, or be left out of schoolyard games because of differences. Younger humans do not call each other names or poke fun at others spontaneously. Bullying is a learned action, a behavior harvested from the actions of older humans. An older generation is on constant surveillance from the younger generation, do not doubt it.

Should there ever be no children, the future would be lost. Qualities developed as children become permanent and continue into adulthood. Positive lifetime habits are built at an early age … volunteering (watching the neighbor’s dog), developing strong work ethics (running a lemonade stand), respecting the earth (recycling). Young humans observe self-controlled discussions and soon understand there are two sides to a story, or they witness heated, volatile discussions and decide their opinions are the only ones mattering. Hopefully future citizens of the world come to know the importance of researching answers, are faithful, love their country, and respect the views of others.

Small humans have open minds ready for input. They so want to be grown-ups. Older humans know it takes a village … lots of villages.

Robbie Nathan may be reached at rubydwrites@yahoo.com. She keeps humming a Whitney Houston tune “…children are our future; teach them well and let them lead the way.”

