Thomson receives July Heart of 4-H Award

Lancaster County 4-H has named Marti Thomson of Palmyra winner of the July Heart of 4-H Award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

A volunteer for seven years, Thomson is currently co-leader of the Sew Green 4-H club, which focuses on sewing and community service. She has also assisted with the Rabbits R Us club, helped set up for static exhibits at the Lancaster County Super Fair, and helped staff shifts at the 4-H food stand at the fair.

“It is so much fun to see the kids receive the rewards for all of their hard work!" Thomson says. "And not just the ribbons, but the joy and satisfaction they get for serving the community and doing a job well. I love watching them grow and become confident in their own abilities and talents. They have so much potential, and it is amazing to see how much they have to offer the community. These children really are the future."

Thomson says her favorite experience has been talking with children at the fair and seeing them interact with the public.

"Their enthusiasm for sharing their knowledge about their projects and the animals is just wonderful!" she says. "They are great ambassadors for the agricultural community and the state of Nebraska.”

