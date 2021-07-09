Third Friday art event promises burst of color

Eight artists will bring in colorful new work at a Third Friday event July 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St.

The show includes various media from mirror art to watercolor and acrylic painting. The gallery will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m., and the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through July 31.

Noyes newcomer Sarah O’Brien will host this event. She uses oil painting to create lively images bursting with rhythm and movements.

The other artists joining O’Brien will be: Lauren Damm (painting), Lorena Wachendorf (drawings and mixed media), Luis Romero (mirror art), Kevin Baker (sculptures and paintings), Julia Noyes (mixed media), Jane Chesnut (mixed media) and Lori Heine (watercolor).

Attendees are encouraged to explore the rest of the gallery to see work by other coop artists like Suxan Anderson. Anderson’s work combines a unique set of media including gold leaf, glass and paint. You can also view artist websites and follow The Noyes Art Gallery Facebook Page and Instagram.

Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in their personal space.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0