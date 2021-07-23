Thinking … and wishing

I have had the luxury of visiting our nation’s capital on several occasions, each leaving me with indelible memories and feelings of respect and awe. One adventure took an entire week, with husband Michael and I renting an apartment while we learned the trains and subways to get to the sites we wanted to see. It was the trip of a lifetime, and we took full advantage of the opportunities available to us.
We spent hours – and I do mean, “hours” – at the Smithsonian, wandering through huge halls that displayed various displays and objects that fascinated us. We walked the Mall and really wanted to climb the Obelisk, but the summer weather was already “more-than-hot,” and the thought of being in that enclosed environment was less than appealing at the time.
We stood in amazement in front of the Lincoln Monument, which looked so much larger in life than in the pictures we’d seen. We spent more hours in the newly opened Native American Museum, fascinated by the treasures that our nation’s first inhabitants beautifully crafted and used, having lunch in the cafeteria that offered Native American dishes that were fascinatingly tasty. We roamed through the House of Representatives and the Senate, a bit dumbstruck by the surroundings where our government made decisions that impacted us all.
Later, I had several opportunities to visit Washington D.C. as president of a national organization, lending me even more unique opportunities to see areas that many people don’t get to see. A tour of the White House had been arranged on one occasion, which absolutely took my breath away. Because it was the holiday season, the main meeting room had been decorated and featured gingerbread houses from accomplished bakers across the nation. There was a luncheon available to just our group, followed by informative sessions from experts in the Administration to keep us up-to-date.
Later that evening, a reception at the White House was scheduled, with all of us showing up in festive evening clothes, hair perfectly done and wearing really big smiles. We gathered on the first floor, perusing several humongous trees that held ornaments from every state; we all spent a lot of time trying to find our state’s specific contribution. The food was simply amazing – large platters of tasty tidbits, huge silver bowls of shrimp, and oodles of plates packed with fruits and vegetables and baked goods. And then …
… among a rather large group of fairly less-than-quiet mostly women, a couple of people crept down the stairs and peeked out to look at who was in their house. Yep. It was President and Mrs. Obama.
They came down the stairs with huge smiles and comments about how much noise we were making, and they had to find out who was having fun in their house. They roamed through the crowd, shaking hands and continuing to display smiles that welcomed every single person in the group. It was an unexpected and thoroughly delightful event.
This feeling of an “open house” is one that I had wrongly assumed was the way every White House resident cultivated for our country. Of late, politics has taken a dark, smudgy little turn that jars my basic belief of the folks who run our country. As a junior high school student who served on the debate team with a future lawyer as chair, I believed that an orderly, logical presentation based on decidedly legitimate research into facts was how one conducted a viewpoint to be discussed in a calm and orderly way to make one’s point.
It would appear that many folks younger than I missed that particular class. They also evidently didn’t get the teachers who supported that honest research based on honest facts. I am dismayed with the way this cacophony of voices and perspectives and viewpoints is going … because I remember how it was – once upon a time – all wondrous and fabulous and different.
Bonnie Allmon Coffey doesn’t know how this continued conflict in our nation will turn out. She misses civil debate and the usage of polite and respectful language. Bonnie smiles every time she thinks of that White House Christmas.
©2021