Thinking … and wishing

I have had the luxury of visiting our nation’s capital on several occasions, each leaving me with indelible memories and feelings of respect and awe. One adventure took an entire week, with husband Michael and I renting an apartment while we learned the trains and subways to get to the sites we wanted to see. It was the trip of a lifetime, and we took full advantage of the opportunities available to us.

We spent hours – and I do mean, “hours” – at the Smithsonian, wandering through huge halls that displayed various displays and objects that fascinated us. We walked the Mall and really wanted to climb the Obelisk, but the summer weather was already “more-than-hot,” and the thought of being in that enclosed environment was less than appealing at the time.

We stood in amazement in front of the Lincoln Monument, which looked so much larger in life than in the pictures we’d seen. We spent more hours in the newly opened Native American Museum, fascinated by the treasures that our nation’s first inhabitants beautifully crafted and used, having lunch in the cafeteria that offered Native American dishes that were fascinatingly tasty. We roamed through the House of Representatives and the Senate, a bit dumbstruck by the surroundings where our government made decisions that impacted us all.