‘They’re back’ (part 1)

A scary movie from the 1980/1990 era declared, “They’re back …” and this was not a good thing. I can’t help but think of that line as inspections are re-entering the picture. They, too, are back. Good or bad, in the eye of the beholder, but definitely something to contend with.

In the crazy real estate climate of the last couple years, we seldom saw inspections. The climate is changing and inspections are back. It seems a refresher course may be in order.

In this realtors’ opinion, the inspection period is the most challenging part of the home buying and selling process.

Purchase contract is all put together. Price, closing date, financing all negotiated and inked. Deal is done, right? Not quite.

Now begins inspection period. Buyer has 14 days to get their inspections, review their findings and make requests of sellers. Seller can then accept requests, counter or reject. After all are agreed, buyer and seller sign inspection addendum and then, only then, are we done (financing contingency remains).

The good news – this is almost always successfully negotiated. The bad news – it can be stressful.

The sellers have just had their beautiful home, that they have loved, that has served them well, picked apart – its flaws (real or perceived) touted in bright red ink. The buyers have just had their perfect new home picked apart and its flaws – real or perceived – touted in bright red ink.

Inspections are not about making a house perfect, but simply to allow buyers to do their diligence, to know what they are getting into. Sometimes costly and unexpected items turn up. Other times we know the house needs a new roof or other significant items when the purchase contract is agreed to. Inspections are information-gathering time. Sometimes recommended repairs are made, other times no repairs are agreed to. Sometimes some, but not others, are agreed to. Occasionally an agreement between buyer and seller cannot be reached, and a buyer may choose to opt out of the contract.

Stay tuned for the rest of the story in my next column.