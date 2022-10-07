‘They’re back’ – continued

Inspection findings are complete. Your agent is never of more value than during this time. He/she will help you make a good business decision. This is a time to try to set emotions aside, not worry about who is right or wrong, but simply make a wise business decision that will allow both parties to move on to closing day and into, or out of, their “perfect” house.

A recent inspection can serve as an illustration of how, and why, you will want to respect the inspection.

The inspector will be at the property for several hours. Ideally, sellers will leave during this time. Sometimes, that is just not feasible. If sellers must be at home for this, they should make themselves scarce.

Inspectors need a distraction-free environment to do the job. They do not need a seller trailing after them asking, telling or guiding them.

The sellers, trust me, do not want to see or hear the inspector poking around their house. This is their home, and it feels personal. The inspector does not see it that way. Think physician and a patient. They both see a lot, and neither is personal.

If sellers cannot be gone for the duration, they should, at a minimum, leave during the walk-through. Then, the inspector, buyers and their agent walk through the home, and he shares his opinion. Seller, trust me, you do NOT want to hear this.

When my buyer and I showed up for our walk-through, the whole seller family was there. Not just there, but in the kitchen, making lunch, rubbing shoulders with the inspector. We all huddled in the hot kitchen, where they were cooking lunch as the inspector was trying to review his findings with us. Sellers listened in, chimed in, clarifying and questioning. The buyer was not free to question the inspector or look over the house.

This almost ended in disaster. This crisis was averted, but an ounce of prevention would have been worth a pound of cure.

We have learned, I think, that not all homes require an inspection. But when availing yourself of this tool, use it well and with care.