There’s always tomorrow

Hope … an expectation that present conditions will improve in the future. Here is a story about Nebraska hope.

In 2019, the Platte River attempted to annihilate a small lake community and overflowed its banks for days, leaving an ugly imprint in its trail. A trail of displaced families, demolished homes and indescribable damage was the result. A small lake community took a direct hit from the Platte during its pillage … here sits my cabin.

A week after the flood subsided, I was fortunate to walk, not drive, to Cabin 23, which luckily sits higher than most of the others. Although the cabin was left undamaged, the shoreline was a different story. Propane tanks, logs, wounded boats, dock sections, whole or dismembered trees and fish unable to outswim the swift current replaced what was once peaceful. Each cabin across from my particular lake suffered major damage. At the channel to the first lake, a cabin sat precariously at a 45-degree angle, while across the road others were flattened. Each of the three lakes became impassable. Shocked residents began to hope.