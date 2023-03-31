The TADA Theatre continues its 15th season with "The World Goes ’Round: The Songs of Kander and Ebb" on the main stage Thursday, April 20, through Sunday, May 7.

Filled with humor, romance, drama and melody, this show celebrates the songbook from the multi-Tony award-winning team of John Kander and Fred Ebb, showcasing many musicals in one show. The production features gems from Cabaret; Chicago; New York, New York; Funny Lady; Kiss of the Spiderwoman and more—all seamlessly interwoven into a triumphant and entertaining evening of musical theater.

The cast includes Judy Anderson, Olivia Cano, David Claus, Emily Hack and Brent Welch.

The show is directed by Robert D. Rook, with musical direction and choreography by Cris Rook, stage management by Kameron Heimes, scenic design and construction by Jenna Williamson, costume coordination by Karen Statham, and lighting design by Robert D. Rook. Bill Strongin accompanies the show with Ashley Peterson on woodwinds.

Tickets are available at www.tadatheatre.info.