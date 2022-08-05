The Ticket’s Sorensen discusses upcoming Husker football season

Even though the dog days of summer have just arrived, around Nebraska it’s beginning to feel a lot more like fall as the football season looms large on the horizon. The Husker fall practices have arrived, and the anticipation for a season with huge repercussions on the program is underscored by immense change.

It is felt statewide, and the dreams of a successful season are woven between fans and media revealing pride and expectation.

Such is not lost on native Nebraskan Jake Sorensen, radio host of The Ticket’s Early Break with Sip and Jake. A regular guest at the Executive Club, Sorensen spoke Monday to members at their weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Graduate Hotel.

“There’s a football game this month. A real, live football game,” said Sorensen, who hails from Beatrice and is a Husker alum. “Nebraska plays 26 days from right now. I’m looking forward to seeing how that thing goes – a lot of things that they need to improve on. It’s a team that we all know was 3-9 last year. I think everybody in the state knows that this is a ‘prove it’ year for Scott Frost. Today they just finished up their fifth practice, and tomorrow (Tuesday) they go full pads for the first time, and they’ll have a scrimmage on Saturday.”

In this season of change, the Huskers garnered 15 new players out of the “college free agent market” called the transfer portal. One of the most watched pick-ups in the fall camp is a certain quarterback who has seen a lot of action and has lot of experience down south.

“At today’s practice, as you might expect, Casey Thompson was taking the most reps at the No. 1 quarterback spot. He’s the Texas transfer, and last year he had 24 (passing) touchdowns and nine interceptions,” said Sorensen, who hosts alongside Steve Sipple in the 6-8 a.m. morning show slot on The Ticket 93.7. “Nebraska is hoping he’ll put up those numbers or better this year for the Huskers, including against Northwestern, who they need to beat to start off the season in Dublin.”

Sorensen said he will be making his first trip “across the pond” for the Aug. 28 game in Ireland against the Wildcats. He also shared that he made only his second trip to the Big Ten Media days in July in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Going back to the changes being made this spring, summer and fall, Sorensen also pointed out how much talent was lost to the NFL, which left some deep holes in the Husker lineup.

“They do have to replace quite a few spots on the roster from guys that went pro,” said Sorensen. “If you recall the draft from April, Nebraska had two second-round picks. Cam Taylor-Britt was a cornerback who went to the Bengals, and his replacement could be one of two guys – Braxton Clark, who has been here for a couple of years, or Tommi Hill, who is a transfer from Arizona State but I think the favorite to win that job opposite of Quinton Newsome, who will be the other starting cornerback.

“The other player that was a second-round pick was Cam Jurgens, from down in Beatrice, who went to the Eagles,” Sorensen continued. “His replacement at center appears to be either Trent Hixson or Ethan Piper. We’ve seen both those guys in different spots on the line in past years, and they are right now battling it out for center. I believe if I had to estimate that one, the favorite is Hixson.”

Speaking of changes on the offensive line, one of the most salient newcomers is Donovan Raiola, one of the many new assistant coaches on head coach Scott Frost’s staff leading the offensive line coaching responsibilities.

“He’s got a big job ahead of him. He has a unit that has struggled,” Sorensen said before referencing the tradition in the Husker lines of the past. “The offensive line we all knew – you guys have seen the Huskers in their glory years when the offensive line was the aggressor. They would fly off the ball, and the defense would be responding to them. In the recent past, it’s been more like the offensive line has been responding to the defense. That’s rarely a good thing for the offensive line, and that’s been the case. They’ve had issues running the football the past couple of years.

“The goal this year is that you have a viable rushing attack with guys like Rahmir Johnson, Jaquez Yant and Anthony Grant, the JUCO (junior college) running back that was from Florida State two years ago, and then a couple of other guys in the conversation, including freshman Ajay Allen out of Louisiana.”

Then Sorensen turned toward the receiving corps, which also experienced the combination of losing weapons through attrition and gaining some through the transfer portal and keeping some well-experienced personnel.

“At wide receiver, we have new faces with Trey Palmer from LSU, and Omar Manning is back for Nebraska. They have Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, who is a New Mexico State transfer, and you can expect some good things from him,” said Sorensen, who recited details with an encyclopedic approach with nary a note card. “And then there are a couple of other guys including Alante Brown, who’s still there. Obviously, you have to replace Samori Toure, who was really productive last year and was a seventh-round pick of the Green Bay Packers.”

Sorensen finished his rundown of the offense with the tight end position, bringing up 6-foot-7, 260-pound Travis Vokolek, and mentioned the senior would probably be an upcoming captain along with Newsome and edge rusher Garrett Nelson from the defense. All three were at the Big Ten Media Days representing the Huskers.

“Garrett Nelson’s as good a leader as we’ve had in a long time for this program. He embraces it. He wants it,” Sorensen said. “He said he’d dreamed about being a captain for Nebraska when he was a kid in Scottsbluff.”

After answering all incoming questions, Sorensen finished his presentation by plugging his radio station and pointing out that on this particular Monday, The Ticket had gone to 17 hours each weekday with live local sports talk from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The lineup includes 6-8 a.m. with Sip and Jake, then 8-10 a.m. with former Husker Jay Foreman and station owner Derrick Pearson, 10-11 a.m. with Pearson doing an interview show, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with former Husker tight end Vershan Jackson, 2-3 p.m. with some local talent and 4-6 p.m. with former Husker basketball great Erick Strickland.

“These guys are all here, they’re not doing it over the phone. We’re doing it completely local,” Sorensen said. “The Strick moved back.”