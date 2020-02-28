'The Sunshine Boys' coming to Playhouse

Tickets are now on sale for the Lincoln Community Playhouse production of Neil Simon’s "The Sunshine Boys." Performances of this Broadway comedy will be March 6-8 and 13-15.

Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays.

The cast includes Scott Glen, Nick Munger, Jon R. Kruse, Scott Williamson, Jacob Zinn-Dorf, Dale Reeves, Jadyn Olesen and Gretchen Foley. Judy Hart is director and costume designer with Lauren Parker as stage manager and Kathleen Turner as scenic and lighting designer.

Tickets begin at $25 for adults and $15 for students, and are available at lincolnplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 402-489-7529 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.