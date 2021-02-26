“The Show Must Go On” has been a running theme for the Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company’s 2020 production of “The Nutcracker.”

Postponed from December due to high COVID-19 numbers in Lancaster County, the holiday classic will take Lied Center stage Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7.

“The Board of Directors and I took a hard look at canceling the show, but we could not bring our hearts to do that,” said Artistic Director Shari True. “So many dancers already spent hours rehearsing, and children had worked hard to receive the parts they did – parts they may never get an opportunity to do again. We just could not give up. Instead, we decided to push back the show, say a prayer and forge forward.”

Working alongside the Lied Center staff, the LMBC board and Shari True were able to reschedule.

As a result, mice will be scampering, angels will be floating and snow will be soaring across the stage to the music of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” score. Clara will take the audience on a magical journey of her love for a nutcracker doll to unfold the endearing story. Maggie Oulianova, 17, of Lincoln, and Abigail Hovendick, 18, of Milford, will dance the role of Clara in the production.