The 2020 oxymoron

SOCIAL: adjective: needing companionship and best suited to living in communities.

ISOLATION: noun: the complete separation from others.

OXYMORON: noun: a figure of speech in which contradictory terms appear such as:

“SOCIAL ISOLATION.”

I am doing my best to adhere to the recommended social isolation during the pandemic, but my closets are all clean; there is food in my cupboards, refrigerator and freezer; and my yearly quota of books has dwindled to a tawdry few in a record two weeks’ time. Soon I will be asked to join my spouse in cleaning the garage ... STOP SOCIAL ISOLATION NOW! PLEASE!

Many are sharing the angst of interacting with others from a distance, through windows or via technology. A record-breaking number are without an income. All the world is going through the COVID-19 pandemic together. Social Isolation, for now, is only a frame of mind as technology has made communication with each other possible. When hugs and handshakes are discouraged, emojis become temporary replacements. When challenged with solitude, people reach for the true priorities … family, faith and friends.