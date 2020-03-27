The 2020 oxymoron

SOCIAL: adjective: needing companionship and best suited to living in communities.
ISOLATION: noun: the complete separation from others.
OXYMORON: noun: a figure of speech in which contradictory terms appear such as:
“SOCIAL ISOLATION.”
I am doing my best to adhere to the recommended social isolation during the pandemic, but my closets are all clean; there is food in my cupboards, refrigerator and freezer; and my yearly quota of books has dwindled to a tawdry few in a record two weeks’ time. Soon I will be asked to join my spouse in cleaning the garage ... STOP SOCIAL ISOLATION NOW! PLEASE!
Many are sharing the angst of interacting with others from a distance, through windows or via technology. A record-breaking number are without an income. All the world is going through the COVID-19 pandemic together. Social Isolation, for now, is only a frame of mind as technology has made communication with each other possible. When hugs and handshakes are discouraged, emojis become temporary replacements. When challenged with solitude, people reach for the true priorities … family, faith and friends.
COVID-19 dictates a virtual approach to one-on-one interaction, but fortune has blessed the world with technology “geeks!” If you know a millennial, pick up the phone or open a computer, smart phone, etc. and contact him/her. First, apologize for any criticism of millennials' pre-supposed people skills. Then, thank them for teaching older generations the basics of texting, skyping, emailing and video chatting. Millennials, THANK YOU for keeping the lines of serving others open.
Reminders of past generations enduring undisputable hardships and history are sobering, but the isolation of the past was different. Acts of war separated men, women and families at greater distances. Men were on the front lines and women stayed home. Men were given accolades for heroic and “manly” accomplishments, while women were praised for “uncommon” abilities as they assumed the roles of men … as factory workers, farmers, heads of households. The greatest generation wrote letters. They fed trainloads of soldiers and pooled ration resources to feed families. Churches were full on Sundays. Fingernails were dirtied in Victory Gardens. Now when we say “wash your hands,” it is an act of love.
We are united, facing a new type of war, an “invisible enemy.” Everyone is on the front line. Keep smiling. Think of others. Keep the faith. In a hundred years, WE will be the generation who survived the hardships of a pandemic.
Robbie Nathan, a consultant at Bridge to Better Living, gives all of the readers a “hug.” In all honesty, her closets will never be clean. You may reach her at robbie@BridgetoBetterLiving.com.
