'The Nutcracker' coming up Dec. 14-15
'The Nutcracker' coming up Dec. 14-15

The Nutcracker

Emily Yost performs as Clara and Nathan Powell as the Nutcracker Prince in a past performance of The Nutcracker. This year's performances are set for Dec. 14-15.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company will present its 35th annual production of “The Nutcracker” Dec. 14-15 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 12th and Q streets.

The performance includes nearly 200 student dancers from southeast Nebraska, the Nebraska Symphony Chamber Orchestra and nationally known guest artists.

Featured student soloists will include Emma Luci, a Lincoln East High School junior, as Clara; Grace Herron, a Lincoln East senior, dancing as Snow Queen and Arabian Queen; and Meg Workman, a college freshman from Omaha, dancing as Dew Drop and Jester.

Shari True, LMBC artistic director, has directed the company for 35 years.

Show times are Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets: 402-472-4747 or www.liedcenter.org/event/nutcracker-ballet-0.

