'The Nutcracker' coming up Dec. 14-15

Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company will present its 35th annual production of “The Nutcracker” Dec. 14-15 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 12th and Q streets.
The performance includes nearly 200 student dancers from southeast Nebraska, the Nebraska Symphony Chamber Orchestra and nationally known guest artists.
You have free articles remaining.
Featured student soloists will include Emma Luci, a Lincoln East High School junior, as Clara; Grace Herron, a Lincoln East senior, dancing as Snow Queen and Arabian Queen; and Meg Workman, a college freshman from Omaha, dancing as Dew Drop and Jester.
Shari True, LMBC artistic director, has directed the company for 35 years.
Show times are Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets: 402-472-4747 or www.liedcenter.org/event/nutcracker-ballet-0.