The Naughton Duo to perform virtually on Tuesday
The Naughton Duo

Pianists and identical twin sisters Christina and Michelle Naughton.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Due to changes in the Naughton Duo's touring schedule, the concert announced for Tuesday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lied Center for Performing Arts will now take place virtually.

This will be the Lied Center's virtual debut of pianists and identical twin sisters Christina and Michelle Naughton, who have been hailed by the San Francisco Examiner for their “stellar musicianship, technical mastery and awe-inspiring artistry.” They will perform works by Mendelssohn, Mozart, Chopin, Brahms and Ravel.

This virtual event is free to attend, but registration is required to receive the link to watch. For details, go to www.liedcenter.org.

