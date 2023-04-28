Lincoln Community Playhouse will present "The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940," a comedy by John Bishop, May 5-7 and 12-14.
The creative team responsible for a recent Broadway flop (in which three chorus girls were murdered by the mysterious “Stage Door Slasher") assemble for a backer’s audition of their new show at the Westchester estate of a wealthy “angel.” As the composer, lyricist, actors and director prepare their performance, and a blizzard cuts off any possible retreat, bodies start to drop in plain sight, knives spring out of nowhere, masked figures drag their victims behind swiveling bookcases and accusing fingers point in all directions. The wildly comic romp is a loving satire on show biz and old Hollywood melodramas.
The cast includes Francoise Traxler, Regina Hinkley, Mark Geist, Katie Hoppe, Brad Hoffman, Dani Gibson, Jack Tyson, JoanAnn Blomstedt, Michael Booton, Karen Freimund Wills and Lane Gibson.
People are also reading…
Morrie Enders directs with Caroline Nowak as lighting designer, Hannah Hansen as costume designer, Julie Enersen as props coordinator and Lauren Spilinek as tech director.
Season sponsors are Russ’s Market, 10/11 Cares, Lincoln Journal Star and KFOR. Corporate sponsor is Farmers Mutual of Nebraska.
For tickets, go to lincolnplayhouse.com or call the box office at 402-489-7529 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday.