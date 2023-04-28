The wind cooling your face, the sun on your shoulders and the joy of the outdoors. You’ve got it – it’s time to get ready to celebrate biking during National Bike Month in May.

Why ride? Besides being environmentally friendly, bike riding is low-impact, so it causes less injury and strain on joints than many forms of exercise for adults. For kids, learning to ride a bike boosts muscle flexibility, development and strength, builds strong bones and joint mobility, and aids brain development. For both kids and adults, cycling improves cardiovascular fitness, reduces stress, depression and anxiety, and helps maintain a healthy weight.

Lincoln loves bikes. Biking is for everyone, and Lincoln is a bike-friendly community. Along with the N Street Cycle Track and the new Bike Boulevard, Lincoln has over 134 miles of hard surface and crushed rock trails, letting you get just about anywhere you want to go on a bike using both on- and off-street routes. There are also several miles of trails within Lincoln’s parks. Find more details at lincoln.ne.gov (keywords: Bike Lincoln).

Don’t own a bike? BikeLNK Bike Share Program offers 21 bike rental stations throughout downtown Lincoln and on UNL’s East Campus. BikeLNK operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year. In 2022, BikeLNK supported over 35,000 rides in the capital city.

If you need to go longer distances, combine biking with busing. StarTran has bike racks available on all buses. The program also offers pedal-assist e-bikes for individuals of varying physical abilities. Find more information and bike rental locations at bikelnk.bcycle.com. UNL campuses are bike-friendly, too, and UNL provides a wealth of offerings and support for students who bike. Find out more at bikeunl.edu.

If you’d like to own a bike but can’t afford one, the Lincoln Bike Kitchen comes to the rescue. Volunteers repair and refurbish donated bikes so the Bike Kitchen can provide free bicycles and related resources to people of all ages. They also partner with Lincoln Public Schools and have donated hundreds of bikes for school children. To learn more or donate to the Lincoln Bike Kitchen, go to lincolnbikekitchen.org.

Learning to ride – kids. Lincoln Public Schools and Matt Avey, LPS physical education curriculum specialist, both recognize the health benefits to kids when they become bike riders. Dr. Avey discovered that a national nonprofit, AllKidsBike.org, works with donors to supply learning bikes for kids in kindergarten and first grade. Four Lincoln elementary schools applied and have received these bikes, and Avey is working with the nonprofit and LPS PE teachers to provide them to more schools. The schools use PE time to teach balance and coordination skills on “push” bikes before graduating to using pedal bikes.

Several organizations work to help inspire kids not only to ride, but ride safely. Kiwanis clubs are big supporters of children biking and often partner with schools and other organizations to put on “bike rodeos” where kids participate in bike riding games, learn bike safety and hone their biking skills. Contact Loren Isom, lisom@unlnotes.unl.edu, with the Northeast Kiwanis Club to learn more about bike rodeos.

Other organizations such as DEVO Nebraska, a skills-based developmental mountain biking program for kids ages 5 and up, help kids learn to use and safely enjoy outdoor biking trails. Find out more about DEVO at nebraskadevo.org. GRiT (Girls Riding Together) works to increase the participation of women and girls in the sport of mountain biking and explore it in their own way. More details are at nebraskamtb.org/grit.

Safe Kids sponsors a bike education day at participating Lincoln schools every year. Find great bike and bike safety information and resources at safekidslincoln.org/bicycle-safety. You can also find a treasure trove of videos on bike safety, bike trails, the N Street Cycle track and the Bike Boulevard on the LNKTV Health YouTube channel.

Learning to ride – adults. Currently, UNL offers a three-part class to adults, free to UNL students, $30 to the general public, which teaches adults how to use a bicycle with confidence and competence under various road, climate, terrain and traffic conditions. Learn more or register at crec.unl.edu/activities/clinics. Biking advocates and nonprofits are also coming together this spring to explore more program ideas for adults who’d like to learn.

May biking events:

• Bike to School Day, May 3, encourages kids of all ages to bike to school. Several elementary schools have held bike rodeos over the past month. Clinton Elementary is planning a big day of celebrating all things biking for Clinton students (age appropriate) on May 2.

• Tour de Lincoln. Great Plains Trails Network sponsors rides every Thursday in May beginning and ending at Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 21st and Q streets, starting at 6 p.m. The rides vary from 12-16 miles each and are designed to acquaint bicyclists with different trails, conditions and features. People of all ages and families are invited to participate. A shout-out to Great Plains, whose advocacy has played a significant role in developing and funding Lincoln’s walking and biking trail system. Learn more at gptn.org.

• Try it in Trago. Hosted by DEVO, in partnership with the Malone Center, El Centro de las Americas and the Asian Center, this event will be at Trago Park, 22nd and U streets, May 13 from 3-5 p.m. Kids can learn mountain biking skills, bike safety and enjoy bike games. Bikes and helmets will be raffled off courtesy of the Lincoln Bike Kitchen.

• Bike to Work Week (May 15-21). This week of activities to support bicycling to work includes events and prizes. Find out details at lincoln.ne/gov (keywords: Bike to Work Week).

• Prairie to Prairie run and bike ride, May 21. This non-timed and non-competitive run/bike ride includes two 5K runs and a 15-mile bike ride that go from the Pioneers Park Nature Center to the Spring Creek Audubon Center. You may participate as an individual or as a team of two. Learn more at springcreek.audubon.org/events.

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (HealthyLincoln.org) and LNKTV Health (LNKTVhealth.lincoln.ne.gov) bring you Health and the City, a monthly column that examines relevant community health issues and spotlights the local organizations that impact community wellness. Direct questions or comments to jpearsonanderson@healthylincoln.org.