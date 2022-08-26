The journey can be half the fun

Breaking up the daily grind. We live in a busy time where hopping in and out of the car is a typical part of our daily routine. We zoom from point A to point B, rarely taking time to enjoy the natural world around us. But a silver lining to the pandemic has been the number of people starting to ride bikes for recreation and exercise, either for the first time or after a long absence.

Active ways to everyday places. With a few more months of good weather, we still have some more great opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and improve our health while we’re at it. If you’ve taken up bike riding, try riding your bike to work. Start with just one day a month and go from there. Studies show that it will improve your physical as well as mental health, and with 134 miles of trails across Lincoln, you can also get a better appreciation of neighborhoods, parks and local businesses that were once just a blur from your car window.

There are also more safe biking options than ever now. In addition to the miles of trails and the N Street Cycle track, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities opened its first “bike boulevard” in the fall of 2021. The boulevard provides a safe and comfortable environment for people bicycling, walking or driving. The new F Street bicycle boulevard stretches from South Sixth Street from G to F streets and along F Street from South Sixth to Southwest Second streets in the South Salt Creek neighborhood.

If work is too far to bike the whole way, StarTran also has bike racks available on many of its buses. This is a great way to enjoy the ride without being behind the wheel and not worry about finding a parking place (lincoln.ne.gov, keyword: StarTran).

Don’t have a bike, but interested in getting around downtown or exploring the trails? You can rent a bike for various times through BikeLNK (bikelnk.bcycle.com).

Enjoy the walk. Within your own neighborhood, look for opportunities to bike, or even walk, rather than drive. Grabbing a few things at the store? Picking up a book at the library? Dropping off a package at the post office? Simple errands can turn into great ways to get some exercise, take in fresh air and maybe say hello or even meet your neighbors. If you have kids, take them with you. Walking is a great way to lead to talking, without electronic devices in hand. It allows your child to become more familiar and comfortable with her/his neighborhood.

Safe routes to school. Biking and walking can also extend to your children’s route to and from school. If you live close enough to your child’s school, biking or walking is a great opportunity for your child to get some exercise, put down electronic devices, and be aware of and enjoy her/his neighborhood. When children are under age 10, walking or riding with them will also make you more familiar with their route and routines and give you a chance to hear about their day. Live too far from school? If you are dropping your child off, try leaving a little earlier, parking a few blocks away and walking her/him the rest of the way.

As kids get older, encourage them to walk or ride with friends. This gives them a sense of responsibility and appreciation of their environment while still staying safe and interacting in person, without devices, with friends. Find safe route-to-school tips at safekidslincoln.org.

September active destinations

Here are some fun local events you can ride your bike to and walk around at:

• Art & Thrift - hosted by The Bay Skatepark at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at 2005 Y St. This pop-up market experience features local vendors, artists and other creatives. Local food trucks will be in the parking lot.

• Harvest Moon Festival - hosted by the Asian Community Center from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Antelope Park bandshell. Includes cultural music, dance, food, kids’ activities and a health fair.

• Streets Alive! - Walk, run, bike or skate your way through this outdoor movement festival with music, art, dance, join-in fitness and sports demos, farmers’ markets and kids’ activities – 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, University Place neighborhood (healthlincoln.org/streetsalive).

• Latino Festival - hosted by El Centro de las Americas from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Antelope Park. Latin music, dance, food, kids' activities and health fair (elcentrone.org).

• Hub & Soul Music Series – Thursdays through Sept. 29, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets, 5:30-8:30 p.m. (HubandSoul.com).

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (HealthyLincoln.org) and LNKTV Health (LNKTVhealth.lincoln.ne.gov) bring you Health and the City, a monthly column that examines relevant community health issues and spotlights the local organizations that impact community wellness. Direct questions or comments to jpearsonanderson@healthylincoln.org.