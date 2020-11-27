The HUB, Lighthouse earn Strive to Thrive grants

Rose Hood-Buss, executive director at The HUB, experienced similar engagement with Strive to Thrive Lincoln students during her organization’s virtual site visit.

“This class really wanted to dig in and understand what was facing the young adults we serve and how we’re addressing their needs,” said Hood-Buss, whose organization was also a previous applicant but first-time recipient. “Our needs have been exacerbated by the pandemic, so this was really exciting because we are a smaller nonprofit, and $5,000 makes a big impact for us.”

Early in the semester, students also did service projects with The HUB — one of eight organizations students helped directly as part of their work to get a better understanding of community needs.

“I think that helped students be more connected to what we do,” Hood-Buss said. “These students are in the same age range of the young people we serve, so when they had that opportunity to serve, it gave them insight into our mission and how that connected with the class. It showed in the interview process when they really put the pieces together to understand how we serve.”

The HUB helps educate, employ and empower young adults looking to get their high school diploma or GED, transition into the workforce and receive encouragement and support to build self-sufficiency.