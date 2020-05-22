The HUB: Connecting the disconnected

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The HUB Central Access Point for Young Adults (the HUB) is a bridge builder in the Lincoln community. Working with 400 disconnected young adults, ages 14 to 24, the HUB is a starting point for turning those lives around. Whatever their challenges -- from pregnancy to parenthood, homelessness to aging out of the system -- these young adults lack support systems.

Enter the HUB.

“Our young people know we can wrap services around them,” explained Executive Director Rose Hood-Buss. “Our central-access navigators help identify their needs and then connect them with the services. It’s a warm handoff to other agencies.”

The pandemic has made the HUB’s central-access navigators even more important to these young adults, many of whom work in the service industry.

“Our young adults are feeling very isolated. They’re asking, ‘What’s happening? How can I take care of my needs?’ We are helping to address their fears and anxiety, so they know they’re not alone,” Hood-Buss said.

Funds from the Lincoln COVID-19 Response grant are being directed toward rent and utilities. “The community should understand that these funds are keeping young people housed, and providing them with four walls, so that they can focus on their well-being,” she said.

