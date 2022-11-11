At the fourth hole tee box, she says, “My parents are selling their house.”

We have the best little group. Rag tag, barely a league, we know how to have fun. We also help each other along the way, down the fairways and out of the rough. And, sometimes in the real game of life.

I try so hard not to be “that person” – the one that touts what they do and how well they do it. But given the invitation to share, I jump on it. While maybe not quite an invitation, my friend gave me an entré, and I took it. It seemed to be a helpful deposit for her, and also hopefully for you.

As thrifty people, with a well-situated home both in price point and area, they planned to sell by owner. On the surface, it seemed like a reasonable decision, but I proposed that upon further investigation, perhaps not. We don’t know what we don’t know.

Oddly, the odds are that listing a home and paying a professional (commission) will increase a seller’s net take-home profit. A tip or two on why:

Price. This strategy is market-dependent in a big way. There is a time to price aggressively and a time to price conservatively. I have seen so many successes and failures, wise and foolish decisions here. The bottom line is, this is one of the greatest values your agent adds.

Closing. “Under contract” is not closed. Closing day is payday. A wish is not a plan, and no matter how much a buyer may wish to purchase a home, there are many components to getting from wish to plan. We greatly increase the odds of a plan coming together.

My tee shot hit the tree – again, but it got a good bounce. My friends helped me ball hunt, and off we went.

The way was smooth for the moment. I won’t get that listing due to previous relationships, etc. – but I think someone will. My friend was persuaded, and I trust her agent will prove me right.

And besides, this will leave her with a little more time on the golf course.