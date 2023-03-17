The Foundry Community, 211 N. 14th St., is featuring the Joshua Redwine photography exhibit “Beautiful Nebraska” on the third floor in March and April. See images of Nebraska in the wild and meet the artist at the First Friday reception April 7 from 5-7 p.m.

“I like to capture Nebraska as it is and undisturbed,” said Redwine.

A former civil engineer, Redwine captures the very essence of emotion that a serene landscape inspires in all of us. His art uses a blend of colors, movement and textures to create a seamless masterpiece.

“There is beauty in the mundane, the ho hum, the everyday things that we often pass by having seen them 10,000 times,” said Redwine. “My philosophy is that there is always something to see – even in your own backyard. Through the images captured by my lens, I attempt to express in photographs the state of the human struggle as we face life-altering events.”

See “Beautiful Nebraska” in March and April during The Foundry hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit is curated by Metro Gallery Lincoln. For art questions, call the gallery at 402-202-7549.

The Foundry aims to support, educate and empower the purpose-driven community. For questions on the art reception, meeting rooms, event space or co-working, contact Audrey Poehlman at The Foundry at TheFoundry.co or 402-434-8540.