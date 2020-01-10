The Foundry announces staffing changes

The Foundry Community recently announced staffing changes effective Jan. 1.
Jesse Bergman has been named chief operating officer and will be responsible for activating the organization's strategy.
Bergman comes to The Foundry with an extensive background in sales, processes and business management, having started four companies of his own.
He most recently worked as an area sales manager for Plasser American Corp., where he was responsible for the Western United States and Western Canada business development.
Kaitlyn Winchell has been named The Foundry store manager and will oversee management of the retail cafe location.
Winchell graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management. She has managed Yes Chef Catering at UNL College of Business and worked at the Food Processing Center on Nebraska Innovation Campus.
"I love the community, welcoming atmosphere and our mission,” Winchell said. “I am passionate about giving back to the community that has helped me grow in so many ways. That is why The Foundry is such a perfect fit for me.”
Randy Hawthorne, former executive director, will maintain strategic oversight for The Foundry Community. Hawthorne has become executive director of Launch Leadership.
The Foundry is a co-working space and cafe located at 211 N. 14th St. Over 150 professionals call the co-working space home. The cafe is dedicated to the Lincoln community, giving 100% back to Lancaster County nonprofit organizations.
For more information, visit thefoundry.co.