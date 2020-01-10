The Foundry announces staffing changes

The Foundry Community recently announced staffing changes effective Jan. 1.

Jesse Bergman has been named chief operating officer and will be responsible for activating the organization's strategy.

Bergman comes to The Foundry with an extensive background in sales, processes and business management, having started four companies of his own.

He most recently worked as an area sales manager for Plasser American Corp., where he was responsible for the Western United States and Western Canada business development.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kaitlyn Winchell has been named The Foundry store manager and will oversee management of the retail cafe location.

Winchell graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management. She has managed Yes Chef Catering at UNL College of Business and worked at the Food Processing Center on Nebraska Innovation Campus.

"I love the community, welcoming atmosphere and our mission,” Winchell said. “I am passionate about giving back to the community that has helped me grow in so many ways. That is why The Foundry is such a perfect fit for me.”