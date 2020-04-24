I was clueless when I purchased my first home, and my agent might have been as well. For me, it was a terrible experience lined with bad advice and mistakes I did not know I was making. This experience is one of the reasons why I changed my career path and become a realtor.
You do have to make the same mistakes. If you think the dream of home ownership is just out of reach because you don’t have a hefty down payment or don’t know the first thing about home ownership, maybe you think you could never afford to own a home, then think again.
There are more programs than you might think for Lincoln’s first-time homebuyers. There is one program that I work with the most and I value the highest as it provides well-rounded valuable information for that first-time homebuyer.
The Neighbor Works Home Ownership Program is a 10-hour in-person (though this program is temporarily being offered online) homebuyer education course that provides prospective homeowners with the tools to walk you through the buying process:
* analyzing and managing your finances, budget, and credit
* evaluating homes and affordability
* working with a Realtor and neighborhood leaders
* understanding financial paperwork, closing costs and money
* the amount of money needed for purchasing a home
* how to pre-qualify yourself for a price range of home you can afford.
The final point I refer to as knowing how to not become “house poor.” Just because a lender says you are approved for a home that is in the $150,000 to $180,000 range, may not mean you can or want to afford those monthly mortgage payments on top of your regular bills.
This program is different than any other program that I have worked with. This is an educational, down payment assistance and rehabilitation program. The program can help you with a forgivable down payment loan and repair assistance for the home.
Keep in mind that there are program guidelines you must follow in order to qualify, including income and area limitations, purchase price maximums and the ability to get a loan. See the program website for details: Nwlincoln.org
When you’re ready to buy and if you do not have an agent, give me a call (402) 326-9955. I’ve been working with Neighbor Works buyers for many years, and it’s one of my favorite things to do in real estate.
