I was clueless when I purchased my first home, and my agent might have been as well. For me, it was a terrible experience lined with bad advice and mistakes I did not know I was making. This experience is one of the reasons why I changed my career path and become a realtor.

You do have to make the same mistakes. If you think the dream of home ownership is just out of reach because you don’t have a hefty down payment or don’t know the first thing about home ownership, maybe you think you could never afford to own a home, then think again.

There are more programs than you might think for Lincoln’s first-time homebuyers. There is one program that I work with the most and I value the highest as it provides well-rounded valuable information for that first-time homebuyer.

The Neighbor Works Home Ownership Program is a 10-hour in-person (though this program is temporarily being offered online) homebuyer education course that provides prospective homeowners with the tools to walk you through the buying process:

* analyzing and managing your finances, budget, and credit

* evaluating homes and affordability

* working with a Realtor and neighborhood leaders